Jorge Masvidal is ‘not ducking anyone’ says manager, meeting with UFC planned

Jorge Masvidal is looking to return to the Octagon soon and his manager has made it clear, “Gamebred” is not ducking anyone.

Masvidal is coming off a KO loss to Kamaru Usman for the belt and after the loss, many wondered would be next for him. Recently, he said he would be open to fighting Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards. Yet, for his manager, Malki Kawa, he says Masvidal is not ducking anyone, but for him, the goal is to earn a title shot.

“We’re looking for the fight that makes the most sense to get his way back to a title,” Kawa said to MMAJunkie. “All this, ‘Oh he ducked this guy and ducked that guy.’ Masvidal’s not ducking anyone.”

As of right now, there has been no word of Masvidal’s next fight but he is hoping that can happen soon. Kawa says there are plenty of fights for Jorge Masvidal, but as he says, it needs to make sense.

With that, Kawa says he and Jorge Masvidal plan on meeting with the UFC brass of Dana White, Hunter Campbell and the matchmakers to talk what’s next. The goal is to have that meeting in the coming weeks.

“We’re just trying to see what the next steps are,” Kawa said. “There’s so many options there. We just got to get out to Vegas and meet with the UFC, and we are planning on doing that. Hopefully in the next two weeks we can get out there and see what’s going on with him.”

Jorge Masvidal is coming off a KO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 for the welterweight title. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Usman for the belt at UFC 251 in a fight he took on just 10 day’s notice. Before the setbacks, he TKO’d Nate Diaz to win the BMF belt and knocked out Ben Askren and Darren Till.

Who would you like to see Jorge Masvidal fight next?