Anderson Silva believes Israel Adesanya is unbeatable at middleweight: ‘I don’t see anybody that can win’

Anderson Silva thinks Israel Adesanya will be the UFC’s middleweight champion for the foreseeable future.

Adesanya is coming off a decision victory over Marvin Vettori to defend his middleweight title for the third time. However, in the fight before he did lose to Jan Blachowicz by decision for the light heavyweight belt. Yet, for Silva, he says Adesanya is too skilled and doesn’t see anyone beating him in the weight class.

“Let me tell you something very important: Israel is the big champion,” Silva told Submission Radio (via MMAJunkie). “Israel has a lot of experience in kickboxing, and I don’t see anybody that can win and challenge Israel in (his) weight class. Probably in different weight class, but in 185, I don’t think so.”

Although Israel Adesanya only has three title defenses he beat many of the top contenders coming up and has already cleared out the division for the most part. Yet, even if he has to rematch opponents, which Anderson Silva is well aware of, as he has 10 title defenses, he still favors Adesanya to win.

“It’s a different game, but I think Israel is on top of the game right now,” Silva said. “It’s hard to talk about, because Israel proved to anybody why he is the champion in this weight class. It’s very hard to stay in this weight class, fighting at a good level. I know because I’m there for 10 years. But it’s tough; it’s very tough.”

Anderson Silva is set to return to the boxing ring on September 11 against Tito Ortiz in the co-main event of the Triller boxing card. Adesanya, meanwhile, will likely face Robert Whittaker next sometime in early-2022, but perhaps if Darren Till wins on Saturday the Englishman may slide into the title shot.

Do you agree with Anderson Silva that Israel Adesanya is unbeatable at middleweight?