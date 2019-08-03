Scott Coker says Bellator is making Cris Cyborg contract offer

The UFC released Cris Cyborg on Friday afternoon, and she already has one contract offer from a rival promotion waiting for her.

According to MMAjunkie.com, Bellator president Scott Coker is making Cris Cyborg a contract offer as soon as she officially becomes a free agent.

“That’s great news. I’ll be calling (Cyborg’s manager) Audie (Attar) in the next five minutes,” Coker said.

Cyborg became a free agent when UFC president Dana White said his promotion released her Friday following failed contract negotiations for a rematch against double champion Amanda Nunes. In an interview with the UFC, White said that Cyborg did not want to fight Nunes and so the promotion had to cut her.

Dana White also said Cris Cyborg was welcome to sign in another promotion like Bellator for what he called “easy fights.”

Cyborg had been rumored to go to Bellator for sometime now. After defeating Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240 last weekend, Coker sent out a tweet congratulating Cyborg on her victory. The two of them go way back to the Strikeforce days and have been known to have a great friendship. Now that the UFC has cut her, Cyborg is free to sign with Bellator or any other promotion.

Cris Cyborg and Dana White have been at odds for sometime now over what White says is Cyborg’s refusal to fight Nunes again. Cyborg denies turning down the rematch. Regardless, the talks are now dead for good. The UFC apparently had enough with the contract negotiations and White decided the company was better off just releasing her.

According to Ariel Helwani, PFL is also expected to reach out to Cyborg. However, at this time it appears that Bellator is the clear favorite to sign her. If she does sign with Bellator, a matchup against its featherweight champion Julia Budd is expected first.

Are you excited to see Cris Cyborg fight in Bellator if she gets signed by Scott Coker?