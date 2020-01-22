Dustin Poirier calls for rematch with Conor McGregor after UFC 246

Dustin Poirier is looking to run things back with Conor McGregor after the Irishman’s win at UFC 246.

McGregor, who returned to the Octagon on Saturday, knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds which was a very impressive performance. After the fight, many wondered what would be next. Dana White made it clear he wants the Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch. Yet, John Kavanagh says Justin Gaethje makes sense, but Poirier has now thrown his name in the hat.

“#2 and #3?? Let’s run it back.” Dustin Poirier tweeted.

He was then asked whether he would move up to welterweight for the fight, Poirier made it clear the weight does not matter.

“Any weight,” he added.

Dustin Poirier hasn’t fought since his second-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 for the lightweight title. Before that, he edged out a decision win over Max Holloway at UFC 236 to win the interim strap. Before that, “The Diamond” had TKO wins over Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and Anthony Pettis.

Conor McGregor, as mentioned, beat Cerrone on Saturday. Before that, he lost by submission in the fourth-round to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his return to the sport. Before that, he had the massive boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Poirier and McGregor shared the Octagon back at UFC 178 in 2014 at featherweight where it was the Irishman who won by first-round knockout. It was a phenomenal performance, and it started the “Mystic Mac” era as he called the exact finish.

If Poirier and McGregor do fight again, the winner would set themselves up for another crack at the title or a number one contender bout. It also could headline a pay-per-view, but whether or not it happens is to be seen as McGregor will have bigger paydays out there in Jorge Masvidal or Nurmagomedov.

