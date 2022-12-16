Darren Elkins reveals he suffered serious injuries in loss to Jonathan Pearce at UFC Orlando

Darren Elkins suffered some serious injuries in his decision loss to Jonathan Pearce earlier this month at UFC Orlando.

Elkins was looking to earn his second win in a row he took on Pearce, as ‘The Damage’ had returned to the win column with a decision win over Tristan Connelly earlier this year. Yet, in this fight, Pearce beat Elkins from start to finish and said he wasn’t shocked by how tough Elkins was after the bout was over.

“I’m ecstatic, that’s all I wanted was to go out there and show all my skills. I do think if it didn’t get stood up I would’ve got the finish,” Pearce said to BJPENN.com after his win over Elkins. “But, if I couldn’t get the finish that is the performance I wanted. That first upkick was money and would’ve put a lot of guys away and he just kept coming. He came even harder in the second round, and in the third, he cleaned it up. He switched it up on three different times which was pretty neat. But, his nickname is The Damage for a reason, so I expected him to be there the entire fight.”

Although Darren Elkins made it all 15 minutes against Jonathan Pearce, he did not escape the fight without injuries. Instead, the MMA veteran took to Instagram to reveal the injuries he sustained which includes a torn MCL he suffered early.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Elkins (@darrenelkinsmma)

“Well I tore my meniscus, tore my MCL when I got the first takedown & fractured my fibula in the fight… but I still had a great vacation in the Turks and Caicos with my family,” Elkins wrote on Instagram.

At this time, it’s uncertain how long Elkins will be out, but torn MCL’s are usually a lengthy recovery.

With the loss to Pearce, Darren Elkins dropped to 27-11 as a pro.

Do you think we see Darren Elkins fight again?