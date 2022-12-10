Jonathan Pearce eyes Giga Chikadze or Dan Ige next after win over Darren Elkins: “I know there is not a guy in this division that can beat me”

Jonathan Pearce knew it would be hard to finish Darren Elkins, but is happy with his performance.

Pearce was looking to improve to 5-0 at featherweight at UFC Orlando and was taking on Elkins. He had a ton of confidence heading into the scrap and he believes he showcased all his skills and showed how good he is.

“I’m ecstatic, that’s all I wanted was to go out there and show all my skills. I do think if it didn’t get stood up I would’ve got the finish,” Pearce said to BJPENN.com. “But, if I couldn’t get the finish that is the performance I wanted. That first upkick was money and would’ve put a lot of guys away and he just kept coming. He came even harder in the second round, and in the third, he cleaned it up. He switched it up on three different times which was pretty neat. But, his nickname is The Damage for a reason, so I expected him to be there the entire fight.”

With the win, Pearce also was ranked 15th at featherweight which was surprising to him. Yet, now that he is ranked, the hope for Jonathan Pearce is to get a ranked opponent next and eyes Giga Chikadze or Dan Ige next time out.

“I’m top-15 announced now which is crazy, I did not think I would enter the rankings,” Pearce said. “I still don’t know how to feel, it’s still surreal. I’m just happy my hard work is starting to pay off and I’m excited to see what is next. I’m just enjoying the ride…

“I know there is not a guy in this division that can beat me. If I get Giga or Dan Ige next and win, I could be one win away from a title,” Pearce added. “I think Giga is the highest-ranked person I could get but if not, I’d want Dan Ige. Those also aren’t callouts, I think I deserve someone like that and they would be tough fights that would challenge me.”

Regardless of who he fights next, Pearce hopes to get two fights and two wins next year and become a household name.

“I want two fights and two wins next year and hopefully headline a card next year,” Pearce concluded. “I’m 5-0 at featherweight and hopefully get in the video game and start becoming a household name.”

Who would you like to see Jonathan Pearce fight next?