Daniel Rodriguez calls out Belal Muhammad after breaking into UFC welterweight top-15 rankings

Daniel Rodriguez called out Belal Muhammad after breaking into the UFC welterweight top-15 rankings following his recent win in the Octagon.

The fighter affectionately known as “DRod” burst onto the scene last year with a short-notice submission win over Tim Means in February 2020. In the last 18 months, Rodriguez has competed seven times inside the Octagon, compiling an impressive 6-1 record during that time. He has quickly become a fan favorite as he likes to stand and trade on his feet, and after beating Kevin Lee in his last fight, fans are starting to realize how good he is.

Speaking to TMZ Sports following his big win over Lee, Rodriguez was asked what is next for him now that he has broken into the welterweight rankings at No. 15. If “DRod” could have his choice of anyone in the top-15, he would pick Belal Muhammad, the No. 9 ranked welterweight who is unbeaten over his last six fights, including a win over Demian Maia.

“I think Belal Muhammad at No. 9 (would be a good fight). I’m on the fast track, man. I’ve fought in the past 18 months, this is my seventh fight. Dana is really happy with that. That’s really unheard of nowadays, a lot of fighters take a lot of time off. But I’m in my prime right now, I’m ready to go, I’m hot,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t really see (Muhammad) taking me down. I just survived Kevin Lee and everyone was saying he was a really, really good wrestler. At the end of the day, the fight starts on the feet, and that’s my world.”

As far as Rodriguez goes, with two more wins, he could be fighting for the belt next year.

“I feel like in another year, two more wins in the top-10, and I’m definitely in line for a title shot,” Rodriguez said.

Do you want to see Daniel Rodriguez fight against Belal Muhammad next in the UFC?