Daniel Cormier warns Colby Covington that he needs to stay active to remain relevant: “He is in no man’s land out on an island by himself”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has issued a warning to Colby Covington regarding his status in the welterweight division.

Last March, Colby Covington put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal thanks to a dominant decision win over ‘Gamebred’. However, just a few weeks later, Masvidal opted to attack Colby at a steakhouse in Miami, Florida.

Ever since then, questions have been asked regarding Covington’s future in the UFC and what his next move will be.

The welterweight division, meanwhile, continues to gather pace with Edwards vs Usman 3 and Burns vs Masvidal being booked for later this year.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Daniel Cormier offered up some advice to ‘Chaos’.

“He won his last fight, but time has passed,” Cormier said. “Time is passing, and being idle isn’t the best thing for a guy in a division that’s constantly moving. But the moment Colby Covington starts to re-insert himself, he’ll be loud, he’ll be boisterous, he’ll have a lot to say, and people will start to pay attention. And then right away he’s back relevant, because we have not seen anyone but Kamaru Usman for a really long time solve the puzzle that is Colby Covington.

Cormier warns Covington

“So, I think he will be relevant for a while. But I think he needs to get rolling again, because momentum is key in this sport. And when you don’t have momentum, nobody’s really checking for you, and I think Colby Covington needs to make sure he doesn’t find himself in that place where he is in no man’s land out on an island by himself.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s assessment of Colby Covington’s future? Who should Colby fight next when he does return? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!