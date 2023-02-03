Islam Makhachev expresses disappointment in the lack of promotion for his UFC 284 title fight with Alex Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev has expressed his concern at the lack of promotion for his UFC 284 main event against Alex Volkanovski.

Next weekend in Australia, the UFC will host a fascinating main event clash between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski. The meeting will see the lightweight and featherweight champion collide for the strap at 155 pounds.

For Makhachev, he has the chance to become the pound for pound best fighter in the sport. On the flip side, Volkanovski could become a two-weight UFC champion.

It’s safe to say that it has the potential to be the biggest fight in mixed martial arts this year. As such, you’d think the UFC would be pushing it quite hard.

In the eyes of Makhachev, though, they haven’t been doing that.

“I see that it is not such big promotion. Dana White himself has some problems; he does not pay much attention to this fight.”

Makhachev speaks out

“In terms of pay per view, yes, more could have been done. I only saw Volkanovski once, in Sydney. A tour could be organised around the world, a conference could be held in America.”

Regardless of whether or not you agree with Islam, the stakes here are clearly quite high. If he wins, he may not be far away from people putting him in the same conversation as Khabib.

If he loses, especially to someone coming up from 145 pounds, it could easily hurt his long-term credibility.

One way or the other, we’re in for some fireworks down under – and hardcore MMA fans know that better than anyone.

