Former UFC champion Jessica Andrade opens up on childhood abuse, explains why she cancelled OnlyFans account: “That was really bad for me”

Former UFC champion Jessica Andrade has opened up on the childhood abuse she suffered when she was younger.

Throughout the course of her time in mixed martial arts, Jessica Andrade has always been a tough customer. Her grit, ability and determination even led to her winning the UFC strawweight championship a few years back.

Following on from her win over Lauren Murphy recently, she’s also riding an impressive three-fight win streak as she hopes to make 2023 her best year yet.

Towards the end of 2021, Andrade opted to join OnlyFans at the request of some of her fans. While she made some good money off of the platform, she has now explained in an interview why it was so traumatising for her.

“I used to have [an OnlyFans account], I don’t anymore,” Andrade said. “I never liked doing that, can you believe it? That was really bad for me. Because I have childhood traumas, stuff like abuse, and everything. When I did that (OnlyFans), I felt the same way. I felt my hands were tied, I couldn’t react. Do you know when you freeze? It got very deep into my trauma. And I couldn’t say no.

Andrade opens up

“I never wanted to do this OnlyFans thing,” she continued. “I hated it, hated it. I had never spoken [about childhood abuse]. Only the closest people knew. Now the whole world will know. But it’s part of it. It was something that really traumatized me and I didn’t know how to say ‘no.’ It referred to me [to what I had experienced in childhood]. When the first pictures leaked it was really bad. Because I had to pretend that I was fine, and I wasn’t fine.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What is your favourite Jessica Andrade fight? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!