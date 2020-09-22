Daniel Cormier wants Jorge Masvidal to fight Colby Covington instead of Nate Diaz

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier is hoping the promotion will book a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington next.

Masvidal has recently been linked to a high-profile rematch with Nate Diaz, targeted for early 2021. However, that potential booking has not been overly popular, as Masvidal defeated Diaz fairly decisively when they fought for the BMF title in 2019.

While it’s not clear how Cormier feels about a Masvidal vs. Diaz rematch specifically, he certainly thinks there’s a better option for the former’s next fight.

The former two-division champion is hoping Covington, who defeated Tyron Woodley via fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 last weekend, will get the call to fight Masvidal next.

For many years, Covington and Masvidal were good friends and training partners at American Top Team in South Florida. As they simultaneously reached the top of the UFC welterweight division, however, their relationship curdled, and ultimately transformed into a heated rivalry.

Today, when both men are enjoying more stardom than ever before, Cormier believes the time has come to have them fight.

“There’s no bigger story right now than Masvidal-Covington.”@dc_mma believes UFC should “audible” from Nate Diaz to Covington as Masvidal’s next opponent. pic.twitter.com/44wFMY9lLH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 21, 2020

“Do Masvidal vs. Covington,” Cormier said on ESPN’s DC & Helwani, sharing his ideal matchmaking for the welterweight top-5. “Maybe Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards. If Diaz wants to fight, give him a fight.

“If Diaz wants a fight, give him a fight,” Cormier added. “I’m just saying, you love the storylines. There’s no bigger story right now than Masvidal vs. Covington.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier on this one? Should the UFC abandon it’s Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz plan and pit Masvidal against his former training partner Colby Covington?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!