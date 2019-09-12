Colby Covington details surprising beginning of Jorge Masvidal beef

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have been friends for a long time, but the pair’s relationship has recently curdled.

As both fighters close in on shots at the UFC welterweight title, they’ve become heated rivals. In fact, things have gotten so tense between them that there’s been talk of violence occurring at American Top Team, where they both still train.

While this animosity between Covington and Masvidal only recently came to light, Covington says it’s been festering for some time.

Speaking on the latest episode of BJPENN.com Radio, Covington divulged that he and Masvidal have been growing apart since they both fought Demian Maia.

Masvidal fought Maia first, losing by split decision. Covington fought him shortly thereafter, winning with a lopsided unanimous decision.

“Jorge gave me an inclination that it really bothered him that he got his ass beat by Demian Maia, and then I went out there and beat Demian Maia’s ass,” Covington said on BJPENN.com Radio. “And once I passed him in the rankings, started making more money than him and banging hotter chicks than him, that’s when he started to get jealous and bitter. And what can I do? He’s just another hater. Add him to the list. I have some of the most haters in the world right now, so I could give a f**k less about him.”

Covington also dished on his countless training sessions with Masvidal, assuring that his former friend never won a round against him under the roof of American Top Team.

“You can’t believe anything that comes out of Jorge’s mouth,” Covington said. “The guy’s a liar, he’s a thief, you can’t trust that guy. Literally anything he says is fake news. So the thing with Jorge is, Jorge knows what happens when he stops on the tracks when the Colby train’s coming through. You want a preview? Go type in YouTube ‘Jorge versus Colby’. I beat him up for an hour. It wasn’t hard. To all you nerds and virgins out there, use some of the downtime in your mom’s basement and turn on YouTube because I know you don’t know how to turn on a woman.

“This is personal and this is business now, and no one gets away in my business,” Covington continued, addressing Masvidal directly. “You want to fuck with my money, motherf**ker? Come get it. You know what happens. You never won one second in one round against me in the eight years we trained together. What makes you so hard now? You think you’re a little street thug, b**ch? We’ll see what’s up soon. I’ll be at ATT, I’m there everyday.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/12/2019.