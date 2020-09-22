Jan Blachowicz plans to prove he’s “better than Jon Jones” by finishing Dominick Reyes

Jan Blachowicz wants to do what no one has done before. Finish Dominick Reyes.

Blachowicz and Reyes are set to fight in the co-main event of UFC 253 for the vacant light heavyweight title. For Blachowicz, he knew he would be fighting for UFC gold after he beat Corey Anderson, but didn’t know the date or against who.

“I knew before Corey Anderson. They told me if I beat Corey my next fight is for the title,” Blachowicz said on BJPENN.com’s Just Scrap Radio. “I knew when he went down my next fight would be for the belt, I just didn’t know the date.”

Although he is fighting for the belt, Blachowicz won’t get the chance to try and be the one to end the reign of Jones. Yet, the Pole doesn’t care about that, as he is just focused on winning the belt.

“For me, the most important thing was that it was for the title,” he said. “In the future, I will meet Jon Jones anyway. Right now, the only thing on my mind is Dominick Reyes. I don’t think about Jon Jones right now.”

Entering the fight, Reyes is a sizeable favorite. For Blachowicz, he knows a lot of that comes from Reyes’ last fight where many thought he beat Jon Jones.

Yet, for the Pole, he is confident in his skill set but he knows Reyes will be a tough out.

“He is a really great fighter, dangerous in the standup, good takedown defense,” Blachowicz explained. “If you take him down he stands up quick. It will be a tough fight but I believe I can beat him and will beat him.”

Not only does Jan Blachowicz expect to beat Dominick Reyes, but he expects to finish the top contender.

“I see myself knocking him out in the third round,” Blachowicz explained. “We will see, maybe I get a decision or submit him. I’ll be ready for everything. When I beat him by stoppage I know I am the best in the world, better than Jon Jones. Maybe my next fight will be against Jon Jones.”

If Blachowicz does get his hand raised and becomes the new champion he knows years of hard work will be all worth it.

“Dreams come true and it will be an amazing feeling,” he said. “I’ll have to tell you after the fight, I won’t known until Dana gives me the belt. We talk about this after the fight.”

For Blachowicz, he makes it clear he would be open to welcoming Jon Jones back to the division. Yet, if that doesn’t happen he wants his first title defense to be the rematch against Thiago Santos in Poland with Joannna Jedrzejczyk also on the card fighting for the belt as well.

“If Jon Jones does not come back to 205, Thiago Santos is a perfect fight for my first title defense. First title defense in Poland,” Blachowicz concluded. “Main event is myself, co-main is Joanna (Jedrzejczyk) fighting for the belt again.”

Do you think Jan Blachowicz will beat Dominick Reyes at UFC 253?