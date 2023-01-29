Leon Edwards discusses the recent struggles of fellow countryman Darren Till: “I feel like he’s a little bit loose with what he’s doing”

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has opined on Darren Till struggling to get back in the win column.

Till has found himself on a three-fight losing streak. He hasn’t earned a victory inside the Octagon since November 2019. Till’s most recent bout took place at UFC 282 back in December 2022. “The Gorilla” was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the third round. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors.

During a UFC 286 press conference, Leon Edwards discussed Till’s recent struggles and what the problem could be (via Sportskeeda).

“For me, I just want to see Darren do well, you know? I feel like he’s a little bit loose with what he’s doing and where he’s going… For me, I just want him to somehow find his path. Whether it’s back in Liverpool where he started or somewhere else. I want him to get that confidence back in himself that he had in 2019 where he thought he was the best in the world.”

Till has gone 1-5 in his last six outings. It’s a far cry from the days when Till was considered to be a hot undefeated prospect with a chance at the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Following the submission loss to Tyron Woodley in their title fight back in 2018, Till suffered a second-round knockout defeat against Jorge Masivdal. While Till took a split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum, he hasn’t had success inside the Octagon since that fight.

Time will tell what the UFC decides to do with Till next following his third loss in a row.