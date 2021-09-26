Daniel Cormier slams fight fan for suggesting his commentary was biased during Ortega vs. Volkanosvki fight at UFC 266

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier slammed a fight fan for suggesting his commentary was biased during the Ortega vs. Volkanosvki fight at UFC 266.

Cormier was in the commentary booth for UFC 266 alongside former lightweight fighter Paul Felder and UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik. Typically, Joe Rogan is the third man in the booth, but he was unable to work this event due to a previous booking. Either way, Felder filled in alongside DC and the two seemed to do a good job overall of commentating. However, it appears as though some fans are not pleased with Cormier’s commentating.

Taking to his social media following UFC 266, Cormier shot back at a fan who accused him of being biased during his call on the Volkanovski vs. Ortega fight at Saturday night’s card.

You’re so crazy! Like a complete idiot, I was fair to these guys. We tell the story you loser, even if it isn’t the story you wanna hear. Jesus you are so dumb! https://t.co/AOHhiQi1L9 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 26, 2021

Fan: #UFC266 @alexvolkanovski Great win by the champ amongst some one side commentary by @dc_mma and some strange referee/doctor interventions. DC came across very Pro Ortega and I’m sure Aussie fans would agree! One of the greatest fights ever!

Cormier: You’re so crazy! Like a complete idiot, I was fair to these guys. We tell the story you loser, even if it isn’t the story you wanna hear. Jesus you are so dumb!

Cormier was clearly not thrilled that this fan accused him of being biased on the call. To be fair to DC, it seemed like he did a good job on the mic during this PPV, especially without Rogan beside him commentating. The pairing of DC and Felder brought some solid insight to the table that only two ex-fighters could, even though it evidently wasn’t good enough for some fans to listen to.

