Daniel Cormier shuts down fans for asking him to break down Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic on ESPN show

Don’t expect Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic to be shown on Daniel Cormier’s show, ‘Detail’ on ESPN+.

The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion recently became the host of the show breaking down UFC fighters and their style. But, he makes it very clear he is the one who decides to break down who and when.

Daniel Cormier took to Twitter to promote his new episode on Israel Adesanya where he was bombarded with requests to break down Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Of course, those two men are the only people to beat ‘DC’ in his career.

I can, but I won’t! My show I choose the fighters! Who do you love? Pick a fighter, he will NEVER be on the show 😂 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 30, 2019

“Yo DC, can you hit a Detail on the Jones Cormier 1? or 2?,” a fan wrote.

Cormier then replied trolling the fan on his request.

“I can, but I won’t! My show I choose the fighters! Who do you love? Pick a fighter, he will NEVER be on the show,” he said.

It didn’t stop there, the same fan then asked about Stipe Miocic, or doing a show on how ‘DC’ lost both of his UFC titles. Daniel Cormier, of course, did not take that well.

I’ll put your momma on Detail, you’re blocked pussy https://t.co/2eBXaEgHgs — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 30, 2019

“What about Stipe Miocic? We can enjoy a detail of how you lost both belts ‘double champ,'” the fan wrote.

“I’ll put your momma on Detail, you’re blocked p***y,” Daniel Cormier replied.

It didn’t even stop with fans either. UFC middleweight contender, Derek Brunson also trolled Daniel Cormier asking for a ‘Detail’ on Jones-‘DC’ 2.

For everyone who wants to try me this week . DC was first up ! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I9RP1Fp2QC — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 30, 2019

“You’d be the GOAT if you broke down Jones vs. Cormier II #SALTYpost,” he commented on Cormier’s post.

Of course, Daniel Cormier saw and once again gave a similar answer that he gave to the fan.

“DB, the beauty in this is that this is my show and I’ll NEVER do it because I don’t have to,” Cormier responded.

So, unfortunately for fans of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, the two will not be shown on Daniel Cormier’s show ‘Detail.’

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s comments towards breaking down Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/1/2019.