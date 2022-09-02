Daniel Cormier shares some advice for Jorge Masvidal: “This is the path to a title”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has some advice for Jorge Masvidal.

‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his loss to Colby Covington in March. Following the defeat, Masvidal reportedly attacked ‘Chaos’ outside a bar in Miami. The 37-year-old is currently facing felony battery charges but has since proclaimed his innocence.

Beyond all the outside-the-cage drama, the welterweight star is still looking to return to the octagon. Masvidal was linked to a showdown with Gilbert Burns last month, however, he’s claimed that fight isn’t in the works. Instead, the Florida native has another idea.

Since Leon Edwards claimed the welterweight title with a knockout over Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal has called for a showdown with ‘Rocky’. The two famously had a scuffle in 2019 after UFC London.

While the welterweight star has been calling for a title shot, Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe he should get it. ‘DC’ stated that Edwards should ignore the pleas, thanks to Masvidal declining to fight him after their brawl. Cormier later received a spree of hate tweets from ‘Gamebred’.

The UFC commentator has decided to take the high road. On his YouTube channel, Cormier even gave some advice to Masvidal on how to get back on track. The 43-year-old called for the welterweight to take the first step, and fight ‘Durinho’ next.

“How does Jorge Masvidal get to a title fight? 1, you gotta fight Gilbert Burns, right now. You got to accept that fight. I don’t know if you’ve been offered the fight, I don’t know if the legal issues are keeping you from taking the fight, but Gilbert Burns is out there saying the fight’s been offered. He’s out there saying publicly that it’s on you now. I know Jorge Masvidal is a street dude, from Miami, and doesn’t run from a fight.”

Daniel Cormier continued, “But if you want that title fight, you got to fight ‘Durinho’ right now! You gotta win, but you gotta do one more thing, you got to fight him before the [Kamaru] Usman vs. [Leon] Edwards trilogy is announced. You got to be going in the right direction before that fight is announced.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!