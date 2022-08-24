Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds

Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him.

After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.

“Bro, don’t fight him. Because for two years, when he was the man, he could not say your name. Now all of a sudden he’s like ‘if you become the champ,’ he wants to put an end to this thing? He should not fight Jorge Masvidal,” Cormier said on the DC & RC show. “He literally should just big league him and not even say his name. Because why would you do that when a guy snuck you backstage but then never fought you? Now all of a sudden, you’re the man and he wants to fight you. I like Jorge Masvidal a lot. He’s a really good dude, but it’s like, come on, Jorge. We’ve got to do better than that.”

After Jorge Masvidal saw those comments, he took to Twitter to blast Daniel Cormier and called him a has-been.

2/2 you to promote the biggest fight the current champ can make in the division which is me, wear your best suit from DXL and make sure you do as your told like a good boy. Maybe you’ll get a treat from your master #reasonpeoplewatchonmute #fakelifecoach #brokeadvice — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 24, 2022

“Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells. you to promote the biggest fight the current champ can make in the division which is me, wear your best suit from DXL and make sure you do as your told like a good boy. Maybe you’ll get a treat from your master #reasonpeoplewatchonmute #fakelifecoach #brokeadvice,” Masvidal wrote on Twitter.

To no surprise, after Masvidal’s comments, Daniel Cormier then fired back at ‘Gamebred’ for his comments.

Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge 😊 https://t.co/DLJjIfIOUJ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 24, 2022

“Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge,” Cormier responded to Masvidal.

Although Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have both expressed interest in the fight, it won’t be next. It has been made clear that Edwards will have his trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman in the UK. If he wins that, perhaps the Masvidal fight comes to fruition despite Cormier advising Edwards to not take it.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal blasting Daniel Cormier?