Daniel Cormier shares his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged “fake glove touch” at UFC 279: “Even if he did, there was no law that says you have to touch gloves”

Daniel Cormier has shared his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged ‘fake glove touch’ at UFC 279.

It was Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) vs Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) last Saturday night, September 10th in the catchweight co-main event. ‘Borz’ won via submission at 2:13 of round 1.

Following the fight there has been commentary concerning Chimaev and a rather unsportsmanlike “fake glove touch” within the MMA community.

UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier, is weighing in on the incident, posting a video to his YouTube channel:

“There’s no rule under which you have to touch gloves to start a fight. Chimaev would get into the octagon. He went to touch Kevin Holland’s glove. When he got in there, Kevin said, ‘No, I’m good. I’m good.'”

Continuing Cormier said (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Do I think Khamzat tried to do a fake glove touch? No. I think that he feinted a punch; hands go up, you shoot on your opponent… Even if he did, there was no law that says you have to touch gloves. This is a fight. This is war.”

Cormier believes Khamzat Chimaev chose to feint a punch and go for a takedown instead of touching gloves. Doubling down, Cormier said there’s ‘no law’ that requires fighters to touch gloves, which makes the controversy inconsequential.

Perhaps the MMA community is searching for something to nail Khamzat with, after all he was the one that showed no remorse for missing weight, sending the UFC scrambling and then giving his audience ‘the bird’ at UFC 279.

‘Borz’ indeed is not high on the fan list right now, because of missing weight against his original opponent Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) in the main event, and his inappropriate behaviour that followed.

What is next for the undefeated Swede? Khamzat’s coach, Andreas Michael, believes his next fight could be a middleweight bout.

Speaking with ‘ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Michael said:

“I think the next fight is going to be at middleweight. The only thing that he thinks is a hassle is the weight cut. He just thinks it’s hell. He hates it… He just wants to train and eat, that’s it.”

Khamzat Chimaev, regardless of what weight class he choses, will be looking to keep his undefeated record in tact.

Do you agree with Cormier’s take on the ‘fake glove touch’? Who would you like to see ‘Borz’ fight next?

