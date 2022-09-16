Jake Paul instigates heated Twitter exchange between Tyron Woodley and KSI

Jake Paul turned puppetmaster earlier this week by instigating a Twitter back and forth between Tyron Woodley and KSI.

While they may not exactly be world class boxers, Jake Paul and KSI certainly know how to grab people’s attention. The YouTube stars have made a career out of winding everyone up in a variety of different ways and in the present day, they’re doing so through their professional boxing careers.

Paul is set to fight Anderson Silva in October whereas KSI is flirting with the idea of a return to the squared circle in January. One of the names he’s been interested in taking on is Tyron Woodley, the same man Jake knocked out in his last outing.

During this amusing Twitter exchange, Paul actually managed to get Woodley and KSI going after each other.

Paul: “Yo @TWooodley – you down to do this in January in the US? 180 pounds?”

Woodley: “I’m ready to now! Tell @ksi to quit sitting on a Kotex”

KSI: “Jake Paul really got you on a leash…”

Woodley: “And I’ll dog walk your ass so now what? You wouldn’t accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak ass warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep vey name out your mouth before you get slapped in it.”

KSI: “You literally stood there to get knocked out. Both your fights against Jake were ass. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how ass you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao.”

Woodley: “If it’s that easy come get this easy money. You will go back to click baiting after I break your jaw. If it’s such an easy fight pull up p***y. That’s why I said yes in one min of them asking me. But you need 5 months and fought two kindergarten teachers.”

Would you like to see Tyron Woodley vs KSI in a boxing match?