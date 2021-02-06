MMA Community reacts after Chris Leben KO’s Quentin Henry and then retires at BKFC KnuckleMania

UFC veteran Chris Leben returned to action at tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania pay-per-view event for a bout with Quentin Henry.

Leben, who had previously announced his retirement in 2020, entered tonight’s contest sporting a 2-1 professional bare knuckle record with his last bout taking place in June 2019. ‘The Crippler’ had previously been able to defeat Phil Baroni and Justin Baesman with his one and only loss up to this point being a decision against Dakota Cochrane.

‘The Crippler’ discussed his desire to compete one final time prior to tonight’s matchup.

“Here’s the biggest thing that I wanted to talk about,” Chris Leben explained. “My UFC career did not finish the way I wanted it to. I don’t think most people’s do, but I ended up going through a ton of struggles, both in and out of the cage, battling with addiction, battling with alcoholism. Ultimately when I came here to The Arena, I got on that path to recovery. Most people that follow me know I just got my two-year coin. So I’ve been 100 percent sober for two years now. The battle’s been much longer than that. It’s been four years that I’ve really worked at it. I’ve had two slips on alcohol in the last four years, but the last two years, I’ve abstained from any and everything, and God willing, it’s going to be that way that way the rest of my life.”

Meanwhile, Quentin Henry (12-6 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) entered tonight’s KnuckleMania bout with Chris Leben in hopes of earning another first round stoppage. ‘The Hero’ was most previously seen in action at BKFC 15, where he needed just 25-seconds to finish Jason Fann.

Tonight’s Leben vs. Henry bout proved to be a quick affair. Chris Leben got off to a quick start dropping Henry with a punch. Things only got worse for Quentin from there and ‘The Crippler’ promptly put him away with punches.

Official BKFC KnuckleMania Result: Chris Leben def. Quentin Henry via KO in Round 1

Check out how the MMA Community reacted to Leben defeating Henry and then retiring from combat sports below:

Chris Leben did that! #BKFC — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) February 6, 2021

Man, that was so dope watching Leben get that win. I was a big fan of his when I was a kid. Even had the chance to meet him at a local fight in Portland when I was 10. — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) February 6, 2021

Chris Leben: What a fucking way to end a career huh?#BKFC — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) February 6, 2021

Beautiful way for the Crippler to go out. #KnuckleMania — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) February 6, 2021

Chris Leben: If I had gloves on, I'd leave them in the ring. But we don't use those anymore. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) February 6, 2021

