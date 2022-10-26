Daniel Cormier says Petr Yan is so upset with his split decision loss to Sean O’Malley that he may leave UFC

Daniel Cormier has suggested that Petr Yan is considering leaving the UFC following his recent string of bad luck in the Octagon.

In addition to controversial back-to-back defeats against Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan has now dropped a split decision loss to Sean O’Malley.

Their UFC 280 contest made for fantastic viewing but unfortunately, many will remember the decision to give O’Malley the win ahead of the contest itself.

Yan, who is a former UFC bantamweight champion, has won just one of his last four bouts in the UFC which has included a DQ loss and two splits.

According to Daniel Cormier, things have gotten so bad that he may actually start to look elsewhere.

Well, I found the source of the rumor and I have to say… these MMA Instagram pages sure do quite a great job of masking their posts to make themselves look really credible by sourcing, in this case, ESPN. Technically they're not wrong, but it's fucking annoying. It was DC. https://t.co/Uz4ACXmpuI pic.twitter.com/G22f8fYGEg — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) October 26, 2022

“Ryan, a little inside baseball, Petr Yan is so disappointed in this decision. Petr Yan is so disappointed in the decision against Aljo, that I’m hearing word that this guy may want to look at something different down the line in terms of his career because he just does not feel like, maybe the organisation doesn’t have his back. It’s crazy.”

While Cormier did say ‘Aljo’ implying he meant Aljamain Sterling, the fact that they’re discussing the O’Malley fight would imply he made a mistake.

Yan’s next step?

It’s not exactly clear right now what the future holds for Petr Yan given the current state of the title picture. He’s still easily one of the best bantamweight in the world and it isn’t even really that close, but finding the motivation to go again after such a disheartening result must be tough to deal with.

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments regarding Petr Yan? Can you picture a scenario in which ‘No Mercy’ walks away from the UFC, but remains in mixed martial arts as a whole? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

