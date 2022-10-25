Sean O’Malley responds to critics suggesting he should have lost decision to Petr Yan at UFC 280: “It’s not my f*king fault”

Sean O’Malley is responding to critics suggesting he should have lost decision to Petr Yan at UFC 280.

It was indeed Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) vs Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) last Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The pair battled it out in the bantamweight event inside the Octagon with the judges awarding the decision victory to ‘Sugar’. And a controversial decision it was.

It was a split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29) and had fans and fighters alike taking to social media to weigh in on the match.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, O’Malley had this to say about the outcome of the fight:

“Let me here it. Let me f**king hear it boys. I was a 4-1 underdog a couple of days ago.”

“Post fight some of you guys might have thought I lost, some of you have thought I won. At the end of the day they said I won.”

“I haven’t rewatched the fight, I’m excited to though. Tough fight boys. Happy with how it played out.”

O’Malley continued through the video to explain how the fight played out and then explained how he was feeling post fight saying:

“My feet are both sore. My knees are pretty sore. My hands feel really good, I had this new guy wrap my hands.”

“God damn that was a war, that was a mental battle. I knew that going in.”

On the decision victory, ‘Sugar’ concluded:

“It’s not my f**king fault. You guys want to go tell the judges that I lost, go tell Dana, go tell whoever…but don’t tell me. Save it boys, cause it’s not what my record says. Just chill out. We f**king did it. That was epic.”

Whether you are pro O’Malley or in Yan’s corner, the judges made their decision at UFC 280 and the winner was proclaimed.

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next?

