Anderson Silva says his last sparring partner for upcoming Jake Paul fight knocked him out “two times”

Anderson Silva has suggested that his last sparring partner prior to his Jake Paul fight knocked him out twice.

This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will go head to head with Jake Paul in a boxing match that very few could’ve ever imagined would happen. The two men come from completely different worlds and yet, with the world watching, they’ll collide inside the squared circle this weekend.

Despite being 47 years old, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite by many who see him as the most dangerous opponent Paul has faced yet.

However, those betting odds may change after Silva revealed during a recent interview that he had a less-than-pleasant experience in sparring heading into fight week.

“I’m training hard for win — I’m training with the good boxers, high-level, and five guys come to help me,” Silva said. “And the last sparring with [my sparring partner], he is knocked me out two times, and when I finish my training, I talked to my coach and even said, ‘Coach, let me tell you something, why the guys knock me out two times?’ And the coach said, ‘You need to prepare for war, and you prepare for war.’”

Silva’s coach, though, Luiz Carlos Dorea, responded to his student’s remarks.

Silva’s struggles

“What I can say is that didn’t happen,” he said. “Thank God we follow all the steps in training and Anderson did excellent sparring [sessions]. He’s 100 percent for the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

As of this writing, it’s not yet known whether or not this will lead to the bout being put in jeopardy.

What do you think about Anderson Silva making these comments? Do you believe he misspoke or, if you think it’s true, should the fight against Jake Paul be called off? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

