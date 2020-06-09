Daniel Cormier says Amanda Nunes’ only threat is Valentina Shevchenko

Daniel Cormier believes that Valentina Shevchenko is the only legitimate threat to Amanda Nunes.

Nunes successfully retained her UFC women’s featherweight championship this past Saturday night (June 6). She turned in a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer. This was Nunes’ first successful 145-pound title defense.

While Nunes is 2-0 over Shevchenko, many believe that “Bullet” has the best shot at stopping the incredible run of “The Lioness.” UFC president Dana White isn’t sold on booking that fight a third time. Speaking with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Cormier agreed that only Shevchenko can give Nunes a run for her money.

“She got washed out, it was not competitive,” Cormier said of Spencer’s losing effort against Amanda Nunes. “It once again showed that there’s one person in the world that can fight Amanda Nunes, and that’s the champion at 125 [Valentina Shevchenko]. Right now, unless someone completely separates themself and goes through these divisions, there’s never gonna be a time where she goes into a fight and you wonder if she’s gonna lose the way that she’s been fighting.”

Someone was confident enough to bet $1 million on Nunes to defeat Felicia Spencer. Cormier said that in hindsight, it may have been the safest bet for that amount of money one could’ve made.

“Now here’s the deal,” Cormier started when talking about the $1 million bet placed on Amanda Nunes. “We talked about this a lot on the broadcast. Somebody bet a million dollars to make $165,000. Has there ever been a million-dollar bet that seemed so safe in hindsight? It seemed so safe, right? After watching that fight, I know we made the comment at the beginning of the show, ‘wow dude bet $1 million,’ but I don’t think there’s ever been a more secure $165,000 return on anything as it was in the fight between Amanda and Felicia.”

Do you think Valentina Shevchenko is the only fighter who can dethrone Amanda Nunes?