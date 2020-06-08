Dana White uninterested in Amanad Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3, but likes Shevchenko vs. Weili Zhang

UFC president Dana White says he is uninterested in a trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko but says he likes Shevchenko vs. Weili Zhang.

Nunes defeated Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 250 this past weekend to improve her win streak to 11 straight fights. She is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in women’s MMA history and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Naturally, the question has to be asked what’s next for her given that she has dominated everyone who she has fought thus far.

One matchup that fans have suggested is a third fight between Nunes and Shevchenko. While Nunes has won both of the pair’s previous bouts, Shevchenko was more competitive with Nunes than almost anyone else ever has been. So it’s natural to think about the possibility of a third fight between the two rivals.

Speaking to the media following UFC 250, White was asked what’s next for Nunes. The UFC bossman says that he is not interested in seeing a trilogy fight against Shevchenko, and instead, suggested that Shevchenko could fight UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang at some point instead, once Zhang has racked up a few title defenses at 115lbs.

Dana White is more interested in Valentina Shevchenko facing Weili Zhang than a third fight against Amanda Nunes. Watc full video: https://t.co/X49DWjsap5 pic.twitter.com/6hBH4ZzTet — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 8, 2020

“For the third time? Amanda won twice. No. I don’t think that’s the right fight for Valentina. First of all, if you look at Amanda, she’s the queen of two divisions right now, 35 and 45. I think what you’d see before that is a couple more wins from Weili, and that fight happening before you would see the Amanda fight again,” White said.

It looks like Nunes will be fighting someone other than Shevchenko in her next fight. As for Shevchenko, she’s also a dominant champ at 125lbs, but if Zhang keeps winning, she will be a potential future title challenger.

