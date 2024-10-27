Daniel Cormier reveals hilarious chat with Ilia Topuria following UFC 308

Daniel Cormier’s Hysterical Banter With Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria is a big fan of the Real Madrid club. During his fight with Max Holloway, Real Madrid was in a match with Barcelona. Daniel Cormier felt it was the perfect time to let Topuria know how things were going.

That Real Madrid was down 2-0 lmao https://t.co/ZWRkbtV4yL — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 26, 2024

“That Real Madrid was down 2-0 lmao,” Cormier wrote.

Real Madrid could not mount a comeback, and was handed a 4-0 loss. On the bright side, Topuria might just be the best fighter in MMA today given how his 2024 went.

The 145-pound titleholder did exactly what he said he’d do. During an interview with TNT Sports before fight night, Topuria vowed to sleep Holloway (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I told him that I’m the best fighter in the world and that I have worked my ass off and the victory will be my only option tomorrow night… That was the conversation I had with him, but I didn’t get any answer from his side, he seems to be very, very nervous and he is struggling a lot.

“I don’t want him to compare me with anyone he’s faced in the past [because] I am different,” stated the 15-0 superstar, who rides into UFC 308 as the slight betting favorite at around -250.

“He calls himself a problem solver but tomorrow night he’s going to have a problem in front of him called ‘El Matador’… He calls himself ‘The Bull’ and we all know what the Matador does with the bull. And the same thing is what is going to happen tomorrow night. I will be the first one to knock him out, trust me.”

It appears the UFC is set on giving Alexander Volkanovski a title rematch against “El Matador.” The two showed mutual respect inside the Octagon.