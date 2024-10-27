Daniel Cormier reveals hilarious chat with Ilia Topuria following UFC 308

By Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Daniel Cormier has shared what he told Ilia Topuria following their UFC 308 post-fight interview.

Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria

If there were any doubts about just how good Topuria is, they were stomped out by the end of his title fight against Max Holloway. “El Matador” became the first fighter to knock “Blessed” out.

After Topuria’s post-fight interview with Cormier, fans noticed “DC” having a brief chat with “El Matador.”

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA DECLARES HIMSELF THE NEW BMF CHAMPION

Daniel Cormier’s Hysterical Banter With Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria is a big fan of the Real Madrid club. During his fight with Max Holloway, Real Madrid was in a match with Barcelona. Daniel Cormier felt it was the perfect time to let Topuria know how things were going.

“That Real Madrid was down 2-0 lmao,” Cormier wrote.

Real Madrid could not mount a comeback, and was handed a 4-0 loss. On the bright side, Topuria might just be the best fighter in MMA today given how his 2024 went.

The 145-pound titleholder did exactly what he said he’d do. During an interview with TNT Sports before fight night, Topuria vowed to sleep Holloway (h/t Bloody Elbow).

 “I told him that I’m the best fighter in the world and that I have worked my ass off and the victory will be my only option tomorrow night… That was the conversation I had with him, but I didn’t get any answer from his side, he seems to be very, very nervous and he is struggling a lot.

“I don’t want him to compare me with anyone he’s faced in the past [because] I am different,” stated the 15-0 superstar, who rides into UFC 308 as the slight betting favorite at around -250.

“He calls himself a problem solver but tomorrow night he’s going to have a problem in front of him called ‘El Matador’… He calls himself ‘The Bull’ and we all know what the Matador does with the bull. And the same thing is what is going to happen tomorrow night. I will be the first one to knock him out, trust me.”

It appears the UFC is set on giving Alexander Volkanovski a title rematch against “El Matador.” The two showed mutual respect inside the Octagon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Results, Max Holloway, UFC

Ilia Topuria declares himself the new BMF champion

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Dana White goes after Francis Ngannou once again

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2024

UFC president Dana White has gone after PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou once again as their war of words continues.

Robert Whittaker UFC 308 Loss
UFC

Robert Whittaker issues statement following gnarly UFC 308 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Robert Whittaker has provided an update following his first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria
UFC

Max Holloway ponders permanent move to lightweight division: "What else is there to do?"

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Max Holloway might be on the move back to 155 pounds, and it could be permanent.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Bonus, Max Holloway, UFC
UFC

UFC 308 Bonus Report: Ilia Topuria one of five fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 308 event and five fighters ended up walking home with performance bonuses.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway

Pros react after Ilia Topuria KO's Max Holloway at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024
Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Results, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

UFC 308 Results: Ilia Topuria KO's Max Holloway (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the main event featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

Today’s UFC 308 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker.

Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 308 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Aleksandar Rakic

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic.