Conor McGregor reacts to Ilia Topuria’s UFC 308 KO win over Max Holloway

Conor McGregor Still Declares Himself Featherweight King

Conor McGregor hasn’t competed in the featherweight division since late 2015. Despite this, he still calls himself the gold standard at 145 pounds. Here was his message after Ilia Topuria’s win at UFC 308 in a deleted post on ‘X.’

“Few fw’s now in the mix, and I beat every single one of them. I am that divisions menace. Point blank. Everyone on that list I hurt badly and finish. Not one of them lay a glove on King Mac. #FWGoat.”

McGregor and Topuria have traded barbs through the media. “El Matador” called the Irishman a “fake fighter” during a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show.”

McGregor made it clear in an interview with Jamal Niaz that he hoped Holloway would’ve been able to put a stop to Topuria.

“F*** hin, f*** him. This isn’t his home country,” McGregor declared. “This is my home country, baby! Marvilla, Spain, where is he at? This is not his home country, he knows where his home country is, and it’s not España…

“So good luck Max Holloway. F*** him up!”

Topuria has said a fight with McGregor inside the Octagon is “impossible.” The bout doesn’t appear to be on the table, at least not in the immediate future.

UFC CEO Dana White told reporters post-UFC 308 that “El Matador” is staying put at featherweight for now.