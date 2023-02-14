Daniel Cormier responds to fans requesting that he avoids commentating the ‘Jones vs. Gane’ title fight: “Any other fights you want me off?”

Daniel Cormier is responding to fans requesting that he avoids commentating the ‘Jones vs. Gane’ title fight.

UFC 285, which takes place on Saturday, March 4th will feature Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) vs. Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) in the heavyweight main event.

The vacant heavyweight title will be decided at UFC 285. It was when Francis Ngannou couldn’t come to terms on a new deal with the UFC, that he was released from the promotion and stripped of his title championship status.

Jones, 35, has not fought in the Octagon since February of 2020 at UFC 247 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) via unanimous decision.

Gane, 32, is hot off a TKO victory over Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) in September of last year. ‘Bon Gamin’s’ only loss in the Octagon was to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in January of 2022 at UFC 270.

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier took to ‘Twitter‘ to respond to fans asking him to avoid commenting on the Jones vs Gane match-up:

Ok, any other fights you want me off? I took last night off at your suggestion. Was the experience much more enjoyable?

“Ok, any other fights you want me off? I took last night off at your suggestion. Was the experience much more enjoyable?”

It’s true that the two-division champion was absent from this past weekend’s UFC 284 event headlined by Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) and Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) which took place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. It was Makhachev who retained the lightweight title by defeating Volkanovski via unanimous decision.

Also true is the fact that Jones and Cormier have a history together, which is why many fans might like him to bow out off commentating at UFC 285. Jones met Cormier (22-3 MMA) twice in the Octagon, defeating him at UFC 182 in January of 2015 and a battle resulting in a no-contest (after Jones failed a drug test) in July of 2017 at UFC 214.

Apparently Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has no problem with Cormier commentating. Speaking to ‘Sports Illustrated’, Jones said:

“I’m not competing against Daniel Cormier. I’ve already beat him twice. I’m really happy for Daniel Cormier. I love what he’s done in his life with his wrestling and broadcasting. I think it’s awesome when a fighter can retire and use his voice and intelligence to do something that he loves, so I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier.”

Do you believe there’s any reason that Daniel Cormier shouldn’t be commentating on the Jones vs Gane fight?

