Shaquille O’Neal anticipates “vengeance” when Conor McGregor returns to the UFC against Michael Chandler: “Me and him have a similar type of blood”

Shaquille O’Neal is anticipating ‘vengeance’ when Conor McGregor returns to the UFC against Michael Chandler.

UFC President, Dana White, recently announced the return of ‘The Notorious’ in the upcoming season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’ where he and Michael Chandler will act as opposing coaches.

Following the TUF 31 series, which airs from Tuesday, May 30th thru to Tuesday, August 15th on ESPN/ESPN+, a bout in the Octagon between the two coaches will occur. To date a time and location has yet to be announced by the promotion.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) via TKO.

Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) most recently lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November of last year.

Shaquille O’Neal, regarded as one of the greatest basketball players and centers of all time, believes that Conor McGregor will achieve glory in the Octagon once again.

It was during a recent interview with ‘InsideFighting’ that O’Neal, a fan of MMA, spoke about McGregor stating:

“I expect a great show. He’s always been a great showman. He’s always been a great competitor. Me and (Conor McGregor) have a similar type of blood. When you doubt us, that’s when we rise. They doubted him, he went to the top, took a couple of bumps, he went away for a while. He’s looking real good. I know he’s going to come back with vengeance.”

When asked if he believes the Irishman will be come a champion again, O’Neil responded:

“Of course, I know he will.”

‘Shaq’ played 19 seasons in basketball, for 6 teams, including the Los Angelos Lakers and Orlando Magic. O’Neil played in 15 All-Star games during his career, and won 4 NBA championships. The 50 year old was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Do you agree with O’Neal that Conor McGregor is going to ‘come back with vengeance’?

