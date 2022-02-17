Luke Rockhold wants to return in June against Paulo Costa, as long as he makes weight: “I’m not here to fight f*****g cheaters”

Luke Rockhold is hoping to make his return in June against Paulo Costa.

Rockhold has not fought since UFC 239 where he suffered a KO loss to Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut. Since then, he was booked to fight Sean Strickland at UFC 268, but was forced out of the bout due to an injury. Now, the former champion says he wants to face Costa next, as long as the Brazilian can make weight.

“It’s an option, it’s a very viable option. So, as long as terms are met, you know, we could have a dance. I’m not here to fight f*****g cheaters,” Rockhold said to Submission Radio. “So, if the weight is met, unless too much wine is consumed, you never know. Weight has to be met, weight has to be met. There’s too many f*****g weak-ass people trying to get advantages upon the game. And I’ve lost, I’ve killed myself to make weight and do things right. And can’t say the same for the rest of them.”

If the fight does happen, it would take place at middleweight and would be a crucial scrap for both of them. Both Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa are on losing streaks but for the former champ, he says he believes if he defeats the Brazilian that would be Costa’s final fight in the promotion as the UFC would release him.

“It’s a guy that I don’t like, and I think disrespects the sport and motivates me to f*****g correct it. It’s a guy that’s obviously top-ranked somehow, someway, when he can’t even make weight. So, typically if anything he should be ranked in the 205-pound division, right? I just don’t care for the guy,” Rockhold said. “I tell you that, I don’t care for the guy. And I think it’s a fun fight. I think I can go show him the door. I think you have a guy that f*****g wants to make excuses on wine and weight, and his liver is obviously affected, so let’s go f*****g, let’s go munch on it. He’s like a duck. He can f*****g swim, he can fly, but he can’t do anything great.”

Whether or not Rockhold and Costa will fight one another remains to be seen, but the former champ is definitely interested in it.

Who do you think would win, Luke Rockhold or Paulo Costa?