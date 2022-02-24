Jon Jones says the story is “far from over” as he prepares to make heavyweight run

Jon Jones has taken to Twitter to say his story is far from over and he is preparing to make a heavyweight run.

Jones, (26-1 MMA) normally competes in the light heavyweight division of the UFC and has lost only once during his run. That loss came during a matchup with Matt Hamill (12-8 MMA) back in December of 2009 and was by disqualification due to elbow strikes.

Jones last competed back in February 2020 at UFC 247 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA) by unanimous decision.

Jones recently tweeted:

‘No way my guy, the story is far from over. I’m wise enough to know that we all go through seasons in life. I’ve had many great ones and several bad ones. I’m excited for the next one, about to be heavyweight champion of the world, capable of so many things, loved.”

This comes just one day after Jon Jones took to Twitter advising his fiancé and mother of his children, Jessie Moses, has left him for good. Apparently Jessie left shortly after his Vegas arrest on several charges, one of which included domestic abuse, but now has made the decision to separate from the fighter ‘final’.

As the saying goes, ‘a change is as good as a rest’, an old English proverb that basically means changing your job or profession is as beneficial as taking a break.

In Jones statement that he’s going to be the ‘heavyweight champion of the world’, he’s obviously serious about the ‘change in his weight category’ which he as been alluding to for over a year, and will now aim go after the UFC heavyweight title.

The current UFC Heavyweight Champion is Francis Ngannou. Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021 to become the champion. Ngannou then defended his title this past January against Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA). Unfortunately for Ngannou he is currently out of commission due to a knee injury and won’t likely be able to compete again until the end of the year.

