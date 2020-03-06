Daniel Cormier: Hitting 50 clean USADA tests is ‘one of the proudest things I’ve accomplished’

Daniel Cormier feels proud of being recognized for testing clean for over 50 United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) tests.

The former heavyweight champion, Cormier has been honored today by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after 50 of his tests have come back negative. Holly Holm was recently honored for accomplishing 50 clean tests. However, UFC VP of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky revealed the Cormier was in fact first and has now surpassed the 54 test mark. Novitzky praised DC for his commitment to fighting clean and fair.

“The level of care that needs to be exercised in ensuring not just that you wake up and say ‘I’m not going to do steroids or EPO,’ but everything literally that you ingest, that you rub on your skin, you have to make sure is going to adhere to this program,” said Novitsky (via Cage-Side Press)

“In addition to that, this specific program, which DC has undergone 54 times in the last five years, in order to find DC those 54 times he’s had to accurately update his whereabouts — where he’s going to be.”

“That’s no small task either. If you look at other professional sports, normally their drug tests are done immediately after a game. There’s a note on their locker saying ‘hey come see the drug tester.’ Or right after a practice. In this instance, DC has likely been woken up early in the morning dozens of times, been kept up late at night, had his practice interrupted. So there is something, in my opinion, to be said and recognized for what DC has done and achieved.”

Daniel Cormier beamed from ear to ear as he received an accolade for his accomplishments.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my career, and honestly this is one of the more proud things that I’ve accomplished,” Cormier said.

“To be able to compete at a high level for a long time, and to receive this, 85 tests [including his tests prior to the UFC], all clean tests— to do it the right way means a ton to me,” he said. “Being a guy that wants to encourage youth sports and youth athletics, you have to do things the right way. Otherwise, your message goes above kids’ heads.

“There have been times that I’ve lashed out at USADA,” Cormier admitted. “And all these other things. But they’re doing a great job. They’re doing as great a job as any testing program could do for a sport that’s constantly evolving. And the testing is evolving with the sport.

“The UFC is better today because of USADA,” Cormier added.

Watch Jeff Novitsky and Daniel Cormier discuss this milestone below:

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/6/2020.