Abdul Razak Alhassan found not guilty, free to resume UFC career

UFC welterweight Abdul Razak Alhassan has been found not guilty on two counts of sexual assault and is free to resume his MMA career.

Alhassan was indicted in September 2018 on two counts of sexual assault relating to an alleged incident in March 2018 involving two women at a club where Alhassan worked as a bouncer. He has been in legal limbo ever since, which temporarily put a halt to his career in the UFC, causing him to not fight at all in 2019.

The welterweight contender went on trial this week and was found not guilty in a Texas court of law. Alhassan’s head coach Steven Wright was the first to report that Alhassan was found not guilty.

@lthomasnews @arielhelwani We just walked out of Court. Abdul Razak Alhassan is Not Guilty of all charges of sexual assault. We are free to go back to life @JudoRazak @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite @seanshelby — Steven Wright (@steventhewarman) March 6, 2020

MMA reporter for theScore Nick Baldwin also confirmed the news with Alhassan’s lawyer Brandon Bennett, who offered up the following comment.

UFC fighter Abdul Razak Alhassan was found not guilty in court today on two counts of sexual assault, according to the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center. I spoke to Alhassan's attorney Brandon Barnett: "He was very relieved. He's looking forward to getting on with his life." — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) March 6, 2020

Before this case led to Alhassan being stuck in legal limbo, he was well on his way to emerging as one of the top-15 welterweights on the UFC roster. Alhassan has an overall record of 10-1 in his MMA career, including a 4-1 record in the UFC. All 10 of his victories in MMA have come by knockout, including a KO win over top contender Niko Price in his last fight at UFC 228 in September 2018. Free to continue his UFC career now that his legal issues are in the past, look for Alhassan to land a top-15 opponent for his next fight.

