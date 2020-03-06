Joanna Jedrzejczyk slams ‘cocky and arrogant’ Weili Zhang

Former UFC strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk feels that the division’s reigning champ Weili Zhang is getting cocky.

Jedrzejczyk let loose on Zhang ahead of their strawweight title fight, which co-headlines the UFC 248 card in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

“She’s acting like she’s confident,” Jedrzejczyk told MMA Junkie. “She’s overconfident – in her eyes, I can see that she’s a little girl. She’s not ready. It’s too much for her. She doesn’t know how to carry herself as a champ, and I will prove that.

“I see that she is overconfident, she is overcoming and she is getting cocky and arrogant – and she doesn’t want to look in my eyes,” Jedrzejczyk added. “I will do my best to make her quit and beg me to stop. But I know she is very dangerous. Everything and anything can happen. Knockout, submission – but I’m ready to take this war. I’m ready to go through the war.”

While Jedrzejczyk seems excited to check Zhang’s ego, her main priority is regaining the title she owned for so long.

“It’s the most important fight of my fighting career, in my life,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I’m very happy to be the challenger and take back what belongs to me – the strawweight belt. It’s been a while. I was the champ for 966 days and it’s been more than 518 days without me having the belt, without me being the champ. It means I was the champ for the reason, and I’m the right person to be the challenger for the strawweight belt.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will enter the UFC 248 co-main event with a dominant win over Michelle Waterson in the rear-view. Prior to that, she came up short in a flyweight title fight with Valentina Shevchenko. Do you think she will defeat Weili Zhang this Saturday?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/6/2020.