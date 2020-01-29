Daniel Cormier explains why it will take a heavyweight to beat Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier is confident that no light heavyweight will be able to beat Jon Jones.

Jones has been reluctant to move up to heavyweight so far in his career, as he has continued to reign over the light heavyweight division. Still, fans have made it clear they want to see ‘Bones’ at heavyweight. But, there still are fights for him at 205 pounds, as evident by his upcoming title defense against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes.

Although there are still contenders, Cormier believes Jones will have to move up to heavyweight eventually even though he doesn’t want to.

“I think he’ll have to. He’ll have to escape his comfort zone a little bit. It’s scary for him. It’s scary for a lot of guys to change weight classes,” Cormier said to BT Sport. “There’s this heir of invincibility with Jones and for him to go up and take these chances, I imagine is very scary. I don’t know if he really wants to do that but I think he will at some point.”

Meanwhile, one fight that continues to be discussed is Jon Jones against Israel Adesanya at light heavyweight. But, if the fight happens, Cormier believes his rival in Bones would get his hand raised.

For Daniel Cormier, he just thinks the size will be a factor and thinks it will take a heavyweight with one-punch knockout power to be the person to beat Jon Jones.

“I don’t know if he beats Jon Jones. I really don’t. Obviously, you guys know my feelings towards him [Jones] but he’s good, man. I think it’s going to take a heavyweight,” Daniel Cormier began. “It will be one of those big, big guys that shuts the lights out. I just don’t know if those guys can beat Jones over 25 minutes.

“He’s a good fighter, he has so many weapons. Look at me, I feel I’m one of the greatest fighters of all time and he beat me twice. That says a lot about who he is as a competitor. Can Israel fight him? Yes. Especially if Jon takes the wrong approach to fighting Izzy,” he continued. “When you fight Adesanya, you better go get some takedowns because if you stand with him, he’s dangerous for anybody.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/28/2020.