Valentina Shevchenko says trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes will ‘happen sometime in the future’

Valentina Shevchenko expects to fight Amanda Nunes again.

The two first met at UFC 196 where it was Nunes who won by unanimous decision and would go on to win the bantamweight title in her next fight. The rematch then came a year and a half later where Nunes edged out a split-decision to defend her title and beat the Krygyzstan native again.

Although Shevchenko is 0-2 against Nunes, she believes the trilogy fight will happen, but for now she is focused on the flyweight division.

“I don’t know. This year, next year, when. But as I mentioned before, I think the third fight is going to happen sometime in the future. I don’t know when,” Valentina Shevchenko said to theScore. “I’m not thinking about it right now because I have a lot of things to be worried about in my own weight class, flyweight.”

Although Shevchenko has yet to beat Nunes, she believes she won the second fight. It could have very well gone either way which the flyweight champion says the judges got wrong.

“Of course, after the last fight against Amanda, the result was totally wrong, totally wrong. People want to see a third fight,” she explained. “I think it’s not about what I want, it’s not about what she wants, it’s behind the lights.”

In the end, Valentina Shevchenko is focused on defending her belt. Which she will look to do at UFC 247 against Katlyn Chookagian. After that, she says she doesn’t know when the trilogy will happen but is confident it will happen someday soon and once again will take place at bantamweight.

“It’s going to happen somewhere, someday. I don’t know when. And when it happens, I will be ready,” Shevchenko concluded.

The trilogy bout is something many fans have been vocal for because both Shevchenko and Nunes are running out of contenders at both flyweight and bantamweight. Whether or not the trilogy will happen is to be seen, but Shevchenko is certain it will happen.

Would you be interested in seeing the trilogy bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/28/2020.