UFC champion Jamahal Hill has no plans of lobbying for better fighter pay like Francis Ngannou: “I’m just building bridges”

Jamahal Hill has said that fighters will have to “come together” if they want to improve the pay structure in the UFC.

For the longest time now, there’s been a lot of talk regarding fighter pay in the UFC. Some have defended it, but the majority of fans and pundits believe that those on the UFC roster deserve more than what they’re getting.

Francis Ngannou, for example, has been a big advocate for fighters getting better pay. Eventually, it led him down the path of leaving the promotion earlier this year.

Others, however, are happy to take a different approach, which includes Jamahal Hill.

“Yeah, for like right now I just like, I’m just building bridges,” Hill answered. “You know what I’m saying? I ain’t nobody like that. I really like – regardless of anything, regardless of the confidence I have in myself inside the cage, I ain’t nobody like that bro…I’m just another motherf***er, for real…So I don’t go out thinking like – even like the influence, like I’m now realizing all right, like the influence and whatever, things like that, you know? But to me, I’m just me. That’s all I know how to be, that’s all I know. So that’s really all I am.”

Hill’s plans

“So, like I could talk to some people, but I don’t know how much people are really gonna listen. So I don’t – for the most part, as far as the fighters go, I just try to be cool. Get everybody to talk, you know I’m open. I’m an open person, so like we can talk about anything. I talk to the fighters about that, I talk to them about bread like that. I think the main thing that needs to happen to a degree for us fighters, like the pay thing and all of that stuff to change. Fighters are gonna have to come together, to a degree.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Jamahal Hill’s approach? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!