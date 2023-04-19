Daniel Cormier Jake Paul Nate Diaz UFC

Daniel Cormier explains why he's giving Nate Diaz a chance in upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul: "He's not as good as we originally thought"

By Susan Cox - April 19, 2023
Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul, Paul vs Diaz, Boxing

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul.

It was recently announced that Jake Paul (6-1) will take on former UFC star Nate Diaz (0-0) in an eight-round boxing match on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The boxing match will be at 185 pounds is being promoted under the DAZN banner with a live PPV broadcast.

Originally, the 44-year-old Cormier stated that ‘The Problem Childs’ size could pose problems for Diaz in the ring:

I don’t know how much I like the fight based on two things: Jake’s big for him. Jake’s going to be big for Diaz. And Jake also is improving as a boxer, but Jake can also hit Nate, and that’s the worry.”

Speaking on his ESPN show, ‘DC & RC’, Cormier is changing his tune, and referencing the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight saying:

“When watching Jake fight against Tommy Fury, he’s (Paul) not as good as we originally thought. Because Tommy Fury pretty much limited him to just throwing overhand rights. He didn’t have an answer for Tommy Fury, a guy that’s been boxing for as long as Fury’s been boxing. He just kept trying to hit him with the overhand right.”

Continuing Cormier said Paul is ‘limited’ in terms of his boxing development (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I respected what he was doing because he beat Anderson (Silva) in a boxing match, and what he had did to Tyron and those guys. So, I did think that he was really improving. But I think in watching the Tommy Fury match, it showed me how limited he still is in terms of his boxing development because when that weapon (right hand) was rendered useless. He just kept going to it, and it became more and more evident that it wasn’t going to land. But he didn’t have a plan B.”

Concluding, the commentator explained why Nate Diaz, 38, has a chance against the 26 year old Paul:

“I think that is where I give Nate Diaz the chance. Because Diaz has been boxing for a long time. Diaz has done rounds with Andre Ward. Diaz has been around the sport of boxing and fighting for a really long time.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s observations concerning Jake Paul? Who are you picking to win in the Paul vs Diaz boxing match?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

