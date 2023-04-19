Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
In the main event of UFC Vegas 71, a battle of top-five heavyweights goes down as Sergei Pavlovich takes on Curtis Blaydes. Heading into the scrap, Pavlovich is a +134 underdog while the American is a -172 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros believe Blaydes will use his wrestling – similar to what Alistair Overeem did – to beat up Pavlovich and get a ground-and-pound TKO.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes:
Rob Font, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Blaydes to outwrestle Pavlovich and pull it off.
Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Blaydes just outwrestles Pavlovich, and I think he can get a stoppage, too.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: It’s an interesting one. Pavlovich has been looking well but we don’t really know what his cardio is like or his takedown defense I think he can clip Blaydes.
Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: This is a tough one. I am going to go with Blaydes. If he can avoid that first minute or two and get him to the floor I think he can get it done.
Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Curtis Blaydes. I think he wrestles Pavlovich as Overeem did.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Pavlovich, he has been running through people and I think he lands early.
Zak Cummings, UFC light heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich by KO. Blaydes has the wrestling but I think Sergei catches him.
Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Pavlovich, I think he KO’s Blaydes, he just has so much power.
Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: The bigger you get the less technical you can be which is why Pavlovich has found success. But, Blaydes is so good at wrestling and I think he can avoid those power shots early and take him down and get a late TKO win.
Fighters picking Sergei Pavlovich: Davey Grant, Mario Bautista, Zak Cummings, Steven Peterson
Fighters picking Curtis Blaydes: Rob Font, Brandon Royval, Billy Quarantillo, Adrian Yanez, Julian Erosa
