Curtis Blaydes Exclusive MMA Interviews Sergey Pavlovich UFC UFC Vegas 71

Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

By Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023
Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes

In the main event of UFC Vegas 71, a battle of top-five heavyweights goes down as Sergei Pavlovich takes on Curtis Blaydes. Heading into the scrap, Pavlovich is a +134 underdog while the American is a -172 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros believe Blaydes will use his wrestling – similar to what Alistair Overeem did – to beat up Pavlovich and get a ground-and-pound TKO.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes:

Rob Font, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Blaydes to outwrestle Pavlovich and pull it off.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Blaydes just outwrestles Pavlovich, and I think he can get a stoppage, too.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: It’s an interesting one. Pavlovich has been looking well but we don’t really know what his cardio is like or his takedown defense I think he can clip Blaydes.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: This is a tough one. I am going to go with Blaydes. If he can avoid that first minute or two and get him to the floor I think he can get it done.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Curtis Blaydes. I think he wrestles Pavlovich as Overeem did.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Pavlovich, he has been running through people and I think he lands early.

Zak Cummings, UFC light heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich by KO. Blaydes has the wrestling but I think Sergei catches him.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Pavlovich, I think he KO’s Blaydes, he just has so much power.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: The bigger you get the less technical you can be which is why Pavlovich has found success. But, Blaydes is so good at wrestling and I think he can avoid those power shots early and take him down and get a late TKO win.

***

Fighters picking Sergei Pavlovich: Davey Grant, Mario Bautista, Zak Cummings, Steven Peterson

Fighters picking Curtis Blaydes: Rob Font, Brandon Royval, Billy Quarantillo, Adrian Yanez, Julian Erosa

Who do you think wins the UFC Vegas 71 main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Paulo Costa, Jan Blachowicz

Paulo Costa calls out Jan Blachowicz for UFC 288, but the Pole claims 'Borrachina' turned down the fight: "How much juice does he need?"

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023
Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul, Paul vs Diaz, Boxing
Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier explains why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul: “He’s not as good as we originally thought”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. It was recently announced that Jake Paul (6-1) will take on former UFC star Nate Diaz […]

Israel Adesanya, Dan Hardy, UFC rankings
UFC

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya scorches his former girlfriend on Instagram

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, recently scorched his former girlfriend on Instagram. Adesanya, 33, is hot off a knockout victory over Alex Pereira earlier this month. It was at UFC 287 where Israel Adesanya (24-2 […]

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland explains why he won’t move back down to welterweight despite “legitimate” belief he could win the 170lbs title

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Sean Strickland is explaining why he won’t move back down to welterweight despite his ‘legitimate’ belief he could with the 170lb title. Sean Strickland has 2 losses in his last four fights in the Octagon. […]

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, TUF
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena explains why her “back hurts” ahead of trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 289: “From carrying this fight and from making her relevant again”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Julianna Pena is explaining why her ‘back hurts’ ahead of her trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 289. It was announced on April 9th that UFC 289 will feature Nunes vs. Pena 3 in […]

Conor McGregor, UFC, USADA

Bryce Mitchell believes Conor McGregor will receive special treatment for Michael Chandler fight: “I don't think they are gonna test this properly”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2023
Kay Hansen
UFC

Kay Hansen explains how MMA provided an escape from her traumatic upbringing: “I was raped and sexually assaulted by my father”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2023

Former UFC fighter Kay Hansen has opened up on how mixed martial arts helped her overcome a troubled upbringing in an emotional new mini-documentary. Hansen, 23, holds a 7-6 professional MMA record. After being released […]

Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, UFC 271
Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen dismisses talk of Israel Adesanya having a trilogy fight with Robert Whittaker: “How many times does he have to prove and re-prove”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has dismissed talk of Robert Whittaker getting a third fight against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Following Israel Adesanya’s win over Alex Pereira, he is once again the king of the […]

Dricus Du Plessis
Kelvin Gastelum

Dricus du Plessis shoots down Kelvin Gastelum’s “title eliminator” fight proposal: “You screwed me out of a fight last time so no thanks”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has shot down Kelvin Gastelum’s proposal for the two to compete in a title eliminator later this summer. Since entering the UFC, Dricus du Plessis has served as quite the attraction at […]

Raquel Pennington, Irene Aldana
Raquel Pennington

UFC announces three new fights for May 20 event, including Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana 2 as the headliner

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

The UFC has found its main event for UFC Vegas 73 on May 20. The promotion announced in a press release that Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana has been booked to headline the card on […]