Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes:

Rob Font, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Blaydes to outwrestle Pavlovich and pull it off.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Blaydes just outwrestles Pavlovich, and I think he can get a stoppage, too.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: It’s an interesting one. Pavlovich has been looking well but we don’t really know what his cardio is like or his takedown defense I think he can clip Blaydes.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: This is a tough one. I am going to go with Blaydes. If he can avoid that first minute or two and get him to the floor I think he can get it done.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Curtis Blaydes. I think he wrestles Pavlovich as Overeem did.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Pavlovich, he has been running through people and I think he lands early.

Zak Cummings, UFC light heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich by KO. Blaydes has the wrestling but I think Sergei catches him.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Pavlovich, I think he KO’s Blaydes, he just has so much power.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: The bigger you get the less technical you can be which is why Pavlovich has found success. But, Blaydes is so good at wrestling and I think he can avoid those power shots early and take him down and get a late TKO win.

