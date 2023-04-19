Israel Adesanya UFC

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya scorches his former girlfriend on Instagram

By Susan Cox - April 19, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Dan Hardy, UFC rankings

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, recently scorched his former girlfriend on Instagram.

Adesanya, 33, is hot off a knockout victory over Alex Pereira earlier this month.

It was at UFC 287 where Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) defeated Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout, resulting in ‘Stylebender’ reclaiming the championship belt.

Outside of the Octagon, Adesanya is targeting a fellow New Zealand resident, and ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell on social media.

Seemingly Israel Adesanya, who is normally hush about his personal life, has decided to air his ‘dirty laundry’ publicly when it comes to his ex – Charlotte Powdrell.

A sampling of what Adesanya posted:

“You don’t care about my life cuz you’ve sold info about me, so I don’t care about yours. I don’t even hate; I just don’t care about you. I’ve not been in love with you for a while. In summary, I’m glad this happened. I wouldn’t change a f**king thing.”

“Me loading up receipts…. Y’all shoulda left me the f**k alone! I got time and I got lawyer money”

“Women’s ‘Standards ‘ are merely fairytales they have after living in a nightmare.” “LOL women…”

Israel Adesanya in his posts, even referenced professional footballer, Achraf Hakimi, and his recent saga with his impending divorce from his wife.

Several ‘Instagram’ screenshots can be found below (h/t Sportskeeda):

Israel Adesanya, Ex Girlfriend, UFC

Israel Adesanya, Girlfriend, UFC

It’s not known what triggered Adesanya to lash out at this time, but the fighter is not holding back in scolding Powdrell publicly.

What do you think of Israel Adesanya’s posts concerning his ex?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Paulo Costa, Jan Blachowicz

Paulo Costa calls out Jan Blachowicz for UFC 288, but the Pole claims 'Borrachina' turned down the fight: "How much juice does he need?"

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023
Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 71, a battle of top-five heavyweights goes down as Sergei Pavlovich takes on Curtis Blaydes. Heading into the scrap, Pavlovich is a +134 underdog while the American is […]

Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul, Paul vs Diaz, Boxing
Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier explains why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul: “He’s not as good as we originally thought”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. It was recently announced that Jake Paul (6-1) will take on former UFC star Nate Diaz […]

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland explains why he won’t move back down to welterweight despite “legitimate” belief he could win the 170lbs title

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Sean Strickland is explaining why he won’t move back down to welterweight despite his ‘legitimate’ belief he could with the 170lb title. Sean Strickland has 2 losses in his last four fights in the Octagon. […]

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, TUF
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena explains why her “back hurts” ahead of trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 289: “From carrying this fight and from making her relevant again”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Julianna Pena is explaining why her ‘back hurts’ ahead of her trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 289. It was announced on April 9th that UFC 289 will feature Nunes vs. Pena 3 in […]

Conor McGregor, UFC, USADA

Bryce Mitchell believes Conor McGregor will receive special treatment for Michael Chandler fight: “I don't think they are gonna test this properly”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2023
Kay Hansen
UFC

Kay Hansen explains how MMA provided an escape from her traumatic upbringing: “I was raped and sexually assaulted by my father”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2023

Former UFC fighter Kay Hansen has opened up on how mixed martial arts helped her overcome a troubled upbringing in an emotional new mini-documentary. Hansen, 23, holds a 7-6 professional MMA record. After being released […]

Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, UFC 271
Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen dismisses talk of Israel Adesanya having a trilogy fight with Robert Whittaker: “How many times does he have to prove and re-prove”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has dismissed talk of Robert Whittaker getting a third fight against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Following Israel Adesanya’s win over Alex Pereira, he is once again the king of the […]

Dricus Du Plessis
Kelvin Gastelum

Dricus du Plessis shoots down Kelvin Gastelum’s “title eliminator” fight proposal: “You screwed me out of a fight last time so no thanks”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has shot down Kelvin Gastelum’s proposal for the two to compete in a title eliminator later this summer. Since entering the UFC, Dricus du Plessis has served as quite the attraction at […]

Raquel Pennington, Irene Aldana
Raquel Pennington

UFC announces three new fights for May 20 event, including Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana 2 as the headliner

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

The UFC has found its main event for UFC Vegas 73 on May 20. The promotion announced in a press release that Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana has been booked to headline the card on […]