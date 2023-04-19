UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya scorches his former girlfriend on Instagram

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, recently scorched his former girlfriend on Instagram.

Adesanya, 33, is hot off a knockout victory over Alex Pereira earlier this month.

It was at UFC 287 where Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) defeated Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout, resulting in ‘Stylebender’ reclaiming the championship belt.

Outside of the Octagon, Adesanya is targeting a fellow New Zealand resident, and ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell on social media.

Seemingly Israel Adesanya, who is normally hush about his personal life, has decided to air his ‘dirty laundry’ publicly when it comes to his ex – Charlotte Powdrell.

A sampling of what Adesanya posted:

“You don’t care about my life cuz you’ve sold info about me, so I don’t care about yours. I don’t even hate; I just don’t care about you. I’ve not been in love with you for a while. In summary, I’m glad this happened. I wouldn’t change a f**king thing.”

“Me loading up receipts…. Y’all shoulda left me the f**k alone! I got time and I got lawyer money”

“Women’s ‘Standards ‘ are merely fairytales they have after living in a nightmare.” “LOL women…”

Israel Adesanya in his posts, even referenced professional footballer, Achraf Hakimi, and his recent saga with his impending divorce from his wife.

Several ‘Instagram’ screenshots can be found below (h/t Sportskeeda):

It’s not known what triggered Adesanya to lash out at this time, but the fighter is not holding back in scolding Powdrell publicly.

What do you think of Israel Adesanya’s posts concerning his ex?

