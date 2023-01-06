Chael Sonnen claims Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz was previously discussed by the UFC: “Masvidal never co-signed it. I don’t know why.”

Chael Sonnen is one of the most outspoken faces in the sport of MMA. Post-retirement, he has been seen breaking down fights, serving as a commentator and analyst while also hosting his famed “Bad Guy Inc.” YouTube show discussing all things in the world of mixed martial arts.

During a whirlwind week of MMA news, which included Dana White slapping his wife, “Power Slap” being delayed a week and more, some potential fight news was brought up by Sonnen in a recent edition of the show. Jorge Masvidal, a former UFC welterweight title challenger, will aim to get back into title contention in 2023. Against who, however, is a different story.

Despite the uncertainty, there was speculation that Madvidal’s return could see him fight Nick Diaz, as ‘Gamebred’ previously challenged Nick’s younger brother Nate Diaz in a BMF title fight in Nov. 2019 at UFC 244.

“One that he should do, one that I’ve always wanted him to do, and one that he’s never done — I wonder why? I think it’s out of respect — is Nick Diaz,” Sonnen said. “They ended up getting Nate in there, but big brother Nick avenging, coming in after the fact — this was talked about, this was discussed.”

Apparently, a super fight between the two OG’s never came to fruition because of Masvidal, according to Sonnen.

“Masvidal never co-signed it. I don’t know why. I know he knows how big that would be,” Sonnen continued. “He didn’t do it, and I don’t predict he’s gonna. I think it has to do with respect, and I think that’s interesting.”

Quotes provided by MMA News.

With Kamaru Usman still on the shelf with a hand injury and a UFC 286 bout looming against Leon Edwards in a highly anticipated rematch, Sonnen feels that the UFC could want Masvidal to step right in if needed.

“He can hide that very easily by coming out, telling the world, ‘Don’t call for me, don’t ask me to fight anybody. My next fight is going to be Leon.’ … ‘Well Leon’s the champion of the world… you’re coming off a loss to Colby. How does that work?’ He answers the question, ‘Because Leon isn’t going to beat Kamaru. I’m gonna wait until Kamaru beats him, then I’m gonna come in and beat him up again. I don’t care about the belt… I don’t care about the money. I’m coming for Leon!’” Sonnen said. “All of a sudden, people are gonna be looking at that a lot differently.”

Who should Jorge Masvidal fight in 2023 and is he worthy of another title fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, B.J. Penn Nation!