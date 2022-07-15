Daniel Cormier discusses possible scenario where he would return to the cage: “Hey Dana, you think I could fight Jiri Prochazka for the title?”

If former UFC dual-weight champion Daniel Cormier were to return, it would take place at 205-pounds.

‘DC’ retired from the sport following his loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 in August 2020. The defeat, combined with his back issues and age, made it an easy choice to hang up the gloves. Last month, Cormier was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his incredible career.

Following retirement, the 43-year-old has never once hinted at returning to the cage. It would be hard to blame him too. Cormier is a star in the UFC broadcast booth, and also enjoys coaching on the side.

However, Daniel Cormier has now discussed a possible return to MMA in a live Twitter Q&A. While the former dual-weight champion noted it isn’t likely, he also stated it’s not impossible. Furthermore, Cormier stated if he returned, it would be at light-heavyweight.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The comments are a bit of a surprise, given ‘DC’ ended his career at heavyweight. However, Cormier feels that with his final two losses happening up at that weight class, a return at 205-pounds gives him a better chance for a title.

“I said this when I retired, I said I’m only going to fight for championship belts. But it’s like I don’t deserve a heavyweight championship fight. Stipe is not the champ. He beat me the last couple times. I don’t deserve a shot at the heavyweight title. If I was ever going to fight again – which I don’t want to – I would have to go all the way back to 205 pounds.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Daniel Cormier continued, “Why? Let me tell you why. Because I didn’t lose. Remember, I vacated. I didn’t want to go back down there when Jones was gonna fight Gustafsson, so because I vacated the title now, maybe there is some potential in it: ‘Hey Dana, you think I could fight Jiri Prochazka for the title?'”

“If it ever happens, it better happen soon. I’m 44 years old in March. But hey, Randy Couture won the heavyweight championship 45, so not impossible.”

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!