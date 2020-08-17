Daniel Cormier issues retirement statement after UFC 252: “Been a helluva ride”

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight Daniel Cormier has issued a heartfelt retirement statement after competing in his final fight at UFC 252 last Saturday.

In the UFC 252 main event, Cormier lost a close decision to reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. The bout marked the third time the two legends had shared the Octagon together, with Cormier winning the first fight by first-round knockout, and Miocic winning their second by fourth-round TKO.

After the fight, Cormier confirmed that he’s hanging up the gloves.

Speaking on Instagram on Monday, the MMA legend issued a poignant statement thanking Miocic for the battles; and his team, family and fans for the support.

“Thank you all for the love and support,” Cormier wrote. “Not what I wanted or expected but it is what it is. Congrats to @stipemiocic on a fantastic fight, was an honor and pleasure to share the octagon with you for 50 minutes. Boy did we give ‘em a show everytime. To my team: I love you all to death, you’ve made so many sacrifices. I hope I made you guys proud. Salina and the kids: thank you for being my motivation. To all the fans: I love you so much. You guys push me to try and be great. To @danawhite and the @ufc: I have loved every minute. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. Been a helluva ride, huh?”

