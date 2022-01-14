Daniel Cormier shares his five bold 2022 predictions for the UFC

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his five bold predictions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2022.

While he may no longer be an active member of the roster, Daniel Cormier is still one of the most important analysts the UFC has at their disposal. From PPV commentating to his DC & RC show on ESPN, the former two-weight world champion is one of the voices of the promotion.

When previewing what he believes is going to happen in the year ahead, Cormier listed his five bold predictions.

DC & RC have some BIG predictions for the MMA this year 🔮 (via @dc_mma, @Realrclark25) pic.twitter.com/rQtaxroadN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2022

Islam Makhachev will win the UFC lightweight title Henry Cejudo will return to the UFC Jon Jones will lose in a UFC heavyweight title bout Khamzat Chimaev will become number one contender Valentina Shevchenko becomes a two-weight champion

It’s not unreasonable to think that most of these predictions are realistic. Makhachev could vault himself into title contention with a win over Beneil Dariush, Henry Cejudo is calling for a UFC featherweight title fight, and Jon Jones has to go up against Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane if he wants to win the strap.

Chimaev could well become a number one contender if he secures the win in his heavily-rumored fight against Gilbert Burns, and Valentina Shevchenko, as of this writing, would have to beat Julianna Pena to win the bantamweight strap. When you consider that she already achieved that feat back in 2017, it’s not too outlandish to suggest lightning could strike twice.

In twelve months, it’ll be interesting to look back and see how “DC” fared.

How many of these predictions from Daniel Cormier do you think will actually happen? Which of the five is the most likely? Do you enjoy Cormier’s work as a commentator in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on the list and the man himself down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!