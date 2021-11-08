Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje has earned next UFC lightweight title shot over Islam Makhachev

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Justin Gaethje has earned the next UFC lightweight title shot over his teammate Islam Makhachev.

Cormier and Gaethje recently got into it on social media after “The Highlight” accused DC of being biased during his commentary for the recent Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker fight. Following that match, which Makhachev won in an impressive fashion, Cormier suggested that he should be next in line to fight for the belt, and Gaethje felt that he was biased since they are teammates at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). However, it now appears that DC has changed his tune and is now supporting Gaethje for the title shot.

Following UFC 268, where Gaethje picked up an incredible win over Michael Chandler in a “Fight of the Year” candidate, DC admitted that he is now the top contender at 155lbs and should be next in line to fight the winner of UFC 269’s Charles Oliviera vs. Dustin Poirier.

“Chandler came out throwing everything with 100 percent power, but Gaethje was just there and landing, answering and just really doing his thing. That whole thing with Justin Gaethje last weekend, I said what I felt and he took offense. But all week, not one second was Justin Gaethje mad at me, upset or approached me in an angry way,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel (via MMAjunkie.com). “He spoke about it in that moment, and you know what? Last night he went out there and did what he had to do in order to ensure that he keeps his championship fight, because he fought Michael Chandler and beat Michael Chandler – a very trained, well-prepared Michael Chandler. So hat’s off to Justin Gaethje, and honestly, I believe that he will be the guy to fight for the belt next.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Justin Gaethje should be next up for the UFC lightweight title, not Islam Makhachev?