Justin Gaethje explains why he has issues with “incredibly biased” UFC commentator Daniel Cormier

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje explained why he has issues with the “incredibly biased” UFC commentator Daniel Cormier.

Gaethje took to social media last Saturday during the main event of UFC 267 to vent his frustrations with Cormier, who was providing color commentary for the UFC in Abu Dhabi. As far as Gaethje goes, Cormier was biased with his commentary during the Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker fight, and “The Highlight” made sure to let DC know that’s how he felt about him as he took to his Twitter to talk some smack to the former UFC champion.

Following their back-and-forth on social media during UFC 267, Gaethje was asked by the media ahead of UFC 268 what exactly the issue between them was. According to Gaethje, he believes that while Makhachev had a good performance, he believes DC was biased in his commentary. Gaethje admitted that he is a fan of Cormier but he also hopes that going forward, he can be less biased when his teammates are fighting. As far as Gaethje goes, he believes that DC needs to have an “unbiased mindset” when he is in the analysis booth.

“Yeah (Makhachev’s win) was impressive. Sucks for Dan, late replacement. He wasn’t the guy coming off a full camp for Islam. That’s what that was,” Gaethje said (via MMANews). “(Cormier) was incredibly biased. At the end of the day, I love Cormier. I felt it was my job that night to tweet and call it out because that’s what I saw. Outside that, it doesn’t matter. I think he knows that he should be in an unbiased mindset when he’s doing this, and I would hope that’s important to him.”

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje that Daniel Cormier is biased as a UFC commentator, or do you think that DC is doing a good job?