Daniel Cormier believes Anthony Pettis will part ways with UFC, sign with Bellator MMA

Daniel Cormier believes that former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will soon take his services to the Bellator MMA cage.

Pettis last fought on the undercard of UFC Vegas 17 last weekend, when he picked up an impressive, decision triumph over the rising Alex Morono. With that win, Pettis fulfilled the final obligation on his latest UFC contract.

With his UFC contract completed, it’s unclear whether Pettis will re-sign with the Las Vegas-based promotion, or sign with another promotion such as Bellator, the PFL or ONE Championship.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on ESPN’s DC & Helwani show this week, Cormier weighed in on Pettis’ future. He shared his belief that the former UFC champ will migrate to Bellator, which is the current home of his younger brother, former UFC bantamweight and flyweight contender Sergio Pettis.

Did @Showtimepettis have his final UFC fight on Saturday?@arielhelwani isn’t ruling out a move to PFL, while @dc_mma thinks Pettis could end up in Bellator with his brother Sergio. pic.twitter.com/i1ZayduX9i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 21, 2020

“I had heard it was the last fight,” Cormier said of Pettis. “You don’t make much of it when a guy’s getting ready to compete. With that being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up with his brother, but I do believe that Anthony Pettis is such a high-level fighter, he can go wherever he wants.”

With his win over Morono, Pettis improved onto a two-fight win-streak, as he also defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by decision back in May. His current win-streak was preceded by a pair of losses to Diego Ferreira and Nate Diaz, and a highlight-reel knockout win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

While Pettis has picked up his most recent wins in the UFC welterweight division, his best successes occured in the 155-pound lightweight division, where he was once the champion. He won the title with a 2013 submission defeat of Benson Henderson and, after defending it with a submission of Gilbert Melendez, surrendered the title to Rafael dos Anjos via decision.

Where do you think Anthony Pettis will land? Do you agree with Daniel Cormier?