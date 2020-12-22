Reug Reug to make ONE Championship debut against BJJ champ Marcus Almeida

Senegalese wrestler Oumar Kane, better known as Reug Reug, is set to clash with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida at a ONE Championship event on February 24, Brazilian journalist Raphael Marinho reported on Twitter.

Reug Reug will be competing in his sophomore MMA bout, and his first since December 2019. The Senegalese sensation made his debut with French MMA pioneer Ares Fighting Championship, in his home country. He imposed his will on his French opponent Sofiane Boukichou and got the technical knockout in the second round.

Born in a fisherman village in West Africa, called Thiaroye-Sur-Mer, Reug Reug began his combat sports career as a Senegalese wrestler.

“I’ve started doing Mbapatte (traditional wrestling) when I was 16,” Reug Reug told BJPENN.com during a previous interview. “After a few months [of training], I left my home and moved to a Seereer community village and tested my self into a lot of competitions. In 2012, then, I came back to Dakar and had my first official fight.”

“I switched to mixed martial arts because it’s a combat sport I love and [I] would like to practice it until I reach the highest level and get the belt,” he continued.

On the other hand, Brazil’s own Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida is going to make his mixed martial arts debut against Rueg Reug, after an impressive career in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

“I’m learning a lot about the hands, the boxing, with Jason Parillo, he’s helping me a lot with that,” Buchecha said to BJPENN.com. “I’m also spending a lot of time at AKA. I spent a couple weeks at AKA training with DC for his fight [against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252] this weekend. So it was a great opportunity for me to spend a lot of time with these guys.”

The Senegalese wrestler and BJJ legend will collide on February 24, during a ONE Championship show headlined by ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes and top contender Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/22/2020.