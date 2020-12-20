Anthony Pettis discusses what’s next after fighting out his contract at UFC Vegas 17

UFC welterweight Anthony Pettis discussed what’s next for him after fighting out the final fight of his contract at UFC Vegas 17.

Pettis defeated Alex Morono by unanimous decision on the preliminary card of the final UFC event of 2020. For Pettis, it was a great way to close the year after previously defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 249 and falling to Diego Ferreira at UFC 246. After losing to Ferreira, it looked like Pettis was really on the decline in his MMA career, but the wins over Cerrone and Morono show he still has plenty left in the tank. But where his next fight takes place is not yet known as Pettis is now a free agent fighter.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto following his win over Morono, Pettis discussed what is next in his MMA career aftr fighting out the final fight of his contract with the UFC.

“I’m going to take the holidays off, man, honestly. That was the last fight of my UFC contract and I don’t know what’s going to happen, honestly. I’m kind of open to what they come back to me at. See, my little brother (Sergio Pettis) is out of the UFC now, and it’s of those things, I’m not attached to anything anymore. I’m taking these fights one fight at a time. My goal is to be the best version of myself. Obviously, the UFC is where the best guys are at, so I’d love to fight in this organization still, but we’ll see what happens. Contract negotiations are something that happens outside of my world. I have an agent to take care of that,” Pettis said, mentioning that his legacy in the sport is what matters the most to him at this point of his career.

With the UFC letting several high-priced veterans such as Yoel Romero and Anderson Silva go recently, it will be interesting to see if the promotion offers Pettis a new contract. If the UFC passes on bringing him back, you know Scott Coker will be all ears in an attempt to reunite Pettis with his little brother Sergio over in Bellator MMA.

What do you think Anthony Pettis will do next after fighting out his UFC contract?